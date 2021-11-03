Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 34.6% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

