Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 18,533 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 256.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

