Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,012 shares of company stock valued at $116,037. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market cap of $641.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

