Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.39. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -189.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

