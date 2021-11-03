Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $993.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tupperware Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

