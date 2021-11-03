Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPB opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.