Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

