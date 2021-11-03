Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 245,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

