UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,726 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Masimo worth $65,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,328 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,615. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

