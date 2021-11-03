UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $70,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.