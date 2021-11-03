UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $68.58 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Medical Properties Trust worth $68,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

