UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $78.84 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Omnicom Group worth $78,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

