UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 78,986 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $66,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,840,518 shares of company stock valued at $401,195,136. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

