UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.88. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.01 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

