Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

RARE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 779,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.