Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.31

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 19469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.