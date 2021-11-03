Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY21 guidance to ~$0.74 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.740 EPS.
UAA traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 29,079,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.45.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
