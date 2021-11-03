Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY21 guidance to ~$0.74 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.740 EPS.

UAA traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 29,079,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

