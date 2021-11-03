Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.70 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $60.73 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $12.90 or 0.00020437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00118434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.84 or 0.00467203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

