United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 16.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $118,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,768. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.