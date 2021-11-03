Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.60

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 50711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

