Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.000-$1.100 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UEIC opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

