UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

