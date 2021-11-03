US Ecology (ECOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ECOL stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.21. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
