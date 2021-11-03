US Ecology (ECOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ECOL stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.21. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

