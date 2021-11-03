US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 854,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 461,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

