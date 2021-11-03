US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 854,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 461,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
