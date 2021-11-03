US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,787 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up approximately 4.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.69% of US Foods worth $58,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 12,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.