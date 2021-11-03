USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 349,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,413. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USA Compression Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of USA Compression Partners worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

