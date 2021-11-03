Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 718.7 days.

OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

