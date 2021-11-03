Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 718.7 days.
OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Ushio Company Profile
