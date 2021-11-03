Vabble Tops 24 Hour Volume of $322,530.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $322,530.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00219845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00097287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.