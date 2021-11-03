VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,905 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 213,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

