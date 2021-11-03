Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 31st.

