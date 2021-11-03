Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 93,937 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of ACCO Brands worth $73,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $802.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.18. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.