Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $76,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 216.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

