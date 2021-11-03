Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vocera Communications worth $71,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

