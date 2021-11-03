Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 636 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of CTS worth $78,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

