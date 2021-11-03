Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,176 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.86% of Lakeland Financial worth $75,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $454,290. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

