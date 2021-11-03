Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 29.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $311,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.55 and a 1 year high of $315.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

