Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Head to Head Survey

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 176.61%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 290.03%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.69 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.31 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.68 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -35.55

Vasta Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

