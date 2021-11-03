Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) Critical Analysis

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iHuman and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

iHuman currently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 414.79%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 290.03%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.32 -$5.74 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.68 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -35.55

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats iHuman on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

