Vector Group (VGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

