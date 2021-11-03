Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-$0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 1,037,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

