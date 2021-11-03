Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

In other news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock valued at $793,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

