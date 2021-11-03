Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.700-$0.740 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.70-$0.74 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.35, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

