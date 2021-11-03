Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OEZVY stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

