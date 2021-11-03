VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $3,232.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,550.30 or 1.00161725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00765133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,299,173 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

