Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,482. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.58.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

