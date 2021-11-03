Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,360,000 shares of company stock worth $136,775,200. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

