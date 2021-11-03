Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Verso worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verso by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verso by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verso by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VRS opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.