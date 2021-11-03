Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.65 or 0.07252750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00315880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.70 or 0.00946642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00086759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00433239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00267859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,489,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

