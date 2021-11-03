Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

Shares of VRTX opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

