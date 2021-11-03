ViacomCBS Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 54,997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

